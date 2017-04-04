Passport Fair

Upcoming travel plans?  Missions trip? Washington County Clerk of Court, Lora C. Bell, invites you to join her office where she will be hosting a Passport Fair the week of April 17th – 21st, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.  Information on the cost and how to apply for a passport book and/or a passport card is available at www.travel.state.gov.  U.S. citizens may also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at 1-877-487-2778.

Regardless of where you live, you can apply for your passport here with no appointment necessary.  The world awaits!

Passport Application Checklist: Click Here

