Panama City man arrested on drug charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Panama City man after deputies find a “loaded” syringe containing meth in man’s backpack.

Deputy Dakota Jarvis conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 77 early Saturday morning at approximately 12:50am. During the traffic stop Deputy Jarvis located a syringe filled with a liquid substance. Henry Hall, a 38 year old white male of Florida Avenue, Panama City Florida, admitted to the WCSO deputy that the syringe was for “using meth and that is what is inside of it”. Deputy Jarvis confirmed the liquid substance was methamphetamine by obtaining a positive field test. Further investigation revealed the subject also had an outstanding felony warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation out of Jackson County.

Hall was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and the outstanding warrant.

Sheriff Crews states, “Deputy Jarvis performed his job in textbook fashion, which resulted in removing another suspected felon from our streets and our community.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.