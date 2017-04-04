Elam Wilfred “Bill” Lee, Jr. age 69 of Lenoir City, TN passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Bill served in the United States Air Force and was a retired project engineer. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed fishing and porch chats with his friend, Dale Drinnon. Bill especially loved spending time with his grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion W. Lee and Elam Wilfred Lee.

Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Shanda Lee; grandson, Zach Lee; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn L. and Buddy Cunill; nieces, Mary Lee Cunill and Kari Cunill Zeoli and husband, Christopher; special friends at Waffle House and Willow Creek Free Trappers.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5th at Refuge Church at Pleasant Hill. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bud Slaton officiating. Musical selections will be performed by Bill’s special friend, Richard Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Refuge Church at Pleasant Hill, 2144 Old Highway 95, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements.