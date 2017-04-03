James Boyce Wise, 82 of Marianna, Florida, passed away on April 2, 2017. Born November 4, 1934, to John C. and Edna Olive Wise of Bascom, FL where he was raised.

Mr. Wise attended school in Bascom, FL, and Malone School graduating in 1952. Upon graduation, he attended college at Troy State earning a B.S. Degree in Business in 1956. After college, he gained employment at Commercial Bank in Panama City, where he met his future wife, Mary Jean Lewis, who was also employed at the bank as a secretary.

James and Jean were married April 28, 1957, and soon after he was drafted into the United States Army, serving 2 years at Ft. McClellan, in Anniston, AL. In 1962, he accepted a job with the Federal Land Bank, in Marianna, FL, which merged with Farm Credit. He retired from Farm Credit in 1987 and began his own property appraisal business for several years. In 1992, he was elected Marianna City Commissioner proudly serving the city he loved for 22 years. His goal was to serve the city and residents to the very best of his ability. He never backed down from making the hard decisions and had the ability to see “the bigger picture” on issues regarding the city. For these reasons, he was well respected in his community and city.

Mr. Wise was a member of the Rotary Club holding several offices over the years and was awarded lifetime membership of The Paul Harris Foundation. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church, Marianna, Florida, for over 50 years, serving on numerous committees. He loved his friends lovingly called “The Friday Night Group”. His love for travel took him and Jean all over the world including Europe, China, and several Caribbean cruises and all 50 U.S. states. In later years, he enjoyed meeting with friends for coffee and breakfast each morning. Of course, this group was named “The Mark Out Coffee Club”.

Mr. Wise was preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Edna Olive Wise. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jean Lewis Wise, sons J. Gregory Wise of Marianna, FL, Stanley Bruce Wise of Palm Bay, FL, daughters Rhonda Wise Henson and husband Mel of Bascom, FL, and Sharon Wise Troncale and husband David of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren, Janna Isabella and husband Charles, Blake Henson, Jay Henson, Cody Henson, Josh Troncale, and Mary Grace Troncale, and one great-grandchild, Charlie Isabella.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in The Wesley Center at First United Methodist Church in Marianna., with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment will follow in Bascom First United Methodist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Monday, from 5-7 p.m. in The Wesley Center at First United Methodist Church in Marianna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Marianna, FL, or “Upper Room Sunday School Class” of the First United Methodist Church, Marianna, FL.