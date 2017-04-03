Stokes obit

Christopher Dean Stokes, 62, of Marianna passed in peace on Monday, March 27, 2017.

He was a Native of Jackson County and was born in Columbia, South Carolina. Mr. Stokes had resided in Jackson County and was employed with the State of Florida at Dozier School for Boys. Mr. Stokes was of Baptist faith and an avid sports fan. He enjoyed fishing, painting, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenda Shell and James C. Stokes, daughter, Glenda Stokes and brother, Glen “Skip” Delph and grandchild, Hunter Kent.

Survivors include his children, Christopher Dean Stokes II, William Stokes and Elizabeth Stokes; loving brother, Denver Delph and wife, Felicia and son Dylan; former wife and cherished friend Janet Stokes and daughter Lynn Shumaker. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Kent, Tyler & Sierran Tennyson, Nathan & Ashton Shumaker and Kayla & Steven Taylor.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 in Round Lake Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to James & Sikes Funeral Home in Mr. Stokes’ name.