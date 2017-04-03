This week is National Public Health Week and the Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties is giving Floridians an inside look at some of the careers behind public health and the dedicated professionals who do them. Each day, the department will highlight a different area of public health including epidemiology, emergency preparedness and response, environmental health and public health nursing. These fields and many more help the department carry out our mission to promote, protect and improve the health of Florida residents and visitors.

“The work of our public health professionals at each Health Department promotes and protects the health of the people and the communities where we live, learn, work and play” states Karen Johnson, Health Officer for DOH-Holmes/Washington.

Last year, the department was the first state in the nation to receive national accreditation as an integrated department of health through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). Accreditation by PHAS signifies that the department, including the state health office and all 67 county health departments, is meeting national standards for ensuring essential public health services are provided in the community.

For the next two years, the department will focus on several key areas to improve health in our state including increasing childhood vaccination rates, achieving health equity in all communities, developing a high quality trauma service, reducing HIV infection rates, reducing infant mortality rates, decreasing inhaled nicotine use and decreasing licensure processing time for health care professionals.

Some of the services the Holmes and Washington County Health Departments offer that protect and promote health are: primary care to include sick and well visits; adult and child immunizations; environmental health septic tank inspections and nuisance complaint follow-up; staffing at special needs shelters during disasters; dental care for adults and children; affordable family planning methods; education on childbirth, parenting, smoking cessation, nutrition, and diabetes.

Use #ThankAPublicHealthPro on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to recognize a public health professional in your area during National Public Health Week.

For more information about National Public Health Week, please visit www.nphw.org. For more information about the different programs and services offered at DOH-Holmes please visit www.holmeschd.com or call (850) 547-8500. For more information about the different programs and services offered at DOH-Washington please visit www.washingtonchd.com or call (850) 638-6240.