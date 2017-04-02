Burghoff obit

MaryFrances Burghoff, age 56 of Graceville, went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

MaryFrances was born on February 7, 1961 in Tampa, Florida to Charles and Sondra (Hughes) Music. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle since coming from Tampa in 1995. She worked as a Secretary for the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville, Florida for over 15 years. She was a member of Gap Pond Free Will Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Sondra Music; brother: Billy Music.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Rev. Christopher Burghoff of Graceville, Florida; three sons: Christopher J. Burghoff II and wife Sonia of Graceville, Florida, Jason Burghoff and wife Anna of Graceville, Florida, Cody Burghoff of Dothan, Alabama; four brothers: Albert Music and wife Benita of Tampa, Florida, James Woodrow Music and wife Tami of Dover, Florida, Charles Leonard Music and wife Caryl of Seffner, Florida, Billy Music of Ohio; six grandchildren: Michelle Abney, Loren Abney, Harmony Burghoff, Jason Burghoff Jr., Aiden Burghoff, Jaxon Burghoff.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Gap Pond Free Will Baptist Church in Sunny Hills, Florida with Rev. Raymond O’Quinn officiating. Interment will follow in Gap Pond Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Graceville Civic Center in Graceville, Florida, as well as from 1-2P.M. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Gap Pond Free Will Baptist Church in Sunny Hills, Florida.