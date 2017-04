Robert Lee Messner, 59, of Sneads died Thursday, March 30, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. one hour prior to services.

He is survived locally by one sister, Laurie Ann Messner of Grand Ridge and many nieces and nephews.