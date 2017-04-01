Explore Escribano Point Wildlife Management Area by kayak with the FWC

In celebration of 75 years of Florida’s wildlife management area system, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to join area staff in exploring Escribano Point WMA by kayak.

The event will be the weekend of April 14-15, and will be limited to the first 20 people who register. A free group campsite and dinner will be provided on Friday, April 14, where FWC biologists will discuss the area’s natural and historical features. The kayak tour will be Saturday, April 15, followed by a free lunch.

Participants must bring their own camping equipment, kayak and gear to participate in this event. Everyone must wear a personal flotation device and have a whistle.

“The FWC is working hard to restore native habitat at Escribano Point and other wildlife management areas statewide. Join staff for a behind-the-scenes look at how they improve conditions for wildlife and recreation at this beautiful area, steeped in fascinating history,” said Liz Sparks, a planner for the FWC’s Office of Public Access and Wildlife Viewing Services.

Escribano Point WMA’s rich habitat mix creates year-round wildlife viewing opportunities. Salt marshes are some of Florida’s most productive habitats, and are good places to discover birds such as rails, shorebirds, wintering waterfowl, sparrows, herons, egrets, eagles and ospreys. Escribano Point offers a variety of recreational activities including hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, paddling and camping.

Individuals interested in learning more about this event should contact Liz Sparks at 850-570-5950. Those interested in reserving a free campsite for the weekend should contact Mark Winland at 850-819-0890. Register for this event online at Eventbrite.com by searching “Escribano.”

Florida’s wildlife management area system represents nearly 6 million acres of lands, and is one of the state’s greatest natural treasures. The FWC oversees this statewide network, managing these remote and scenic lands for conservation and recreation. To find out more, visit MyFWC.com/WMA75.

To find out more about Escribano Point WMA, go to MyFWC.com/Viewing and click on “Wildlife Management Areas,” then “Explore by Name.”