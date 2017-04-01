Chipley baseball

Chipley Tigers Jump Out To Early Lead In Victory Over Baker

An early lead helped Chipley Tigers defeat Baker 8-1 on Friday. Chipley took the lead on a walk in the second inning.

Chipley Tigers captured the lead in the second inning.

Chipley scored four runs in the third inning. The big inning was thanks to a error, a error, and a double by Joey Jordan.

Brayden Gainey earned the win for Chipley Tigers . He pitched seven innings, giving up one run, one hit, striking out nine, and walking zero.

Chipley Tigers collected nine hits. Tripp Hodges and Gainey each collected multiple hits for Chipley Tigers .

Chipley finished the week 3-0. Sneads will make the trip the Chipley Monday night at 6pm.