Childs obit

Ella Mae Childs, 87, of Grand Ridge, departed this life on Thursday, March 30, 2017 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Ella was a native and life long resident of Jackson County. She retired from the Florida State Hospital after 34 years of service. She was a member of Christian Covenant Church since she was 14 years old and had served as Secretary and Treasurer for a number of years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Childs; parents, Rainey and Flossie Watts; one son, James Edward “Eddie” Childs and one sister, Doris Branch.

She is survived by one son, Walter A. Childs, daughter-in-law, Sharon Childs both of Grand Ridge; three grandchildren, Missy Rogers and husband, Bubba of Greenwood, Gene, Allen and Keesha Childs of Grand Ridge; seven great-grandchildren, Karissa Childs, Megan Hand and husband, Cameron, Tristen Rogers, Trent, Baylee, Ella-Ann and Nate Childs; one great-great-grandchild, Adeline Hand; one brother, Thomas Watts and wife, Gerry of Merritt Island; two sisters, Gwen Burch and husband, Lafayette, Sallie Gable and husband, Richard of Grand Ridge.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 at Christian Covenant Church, 2011 Finley Ave. Grand Ridge, FL 32442, with Rev. Gary Gable officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Christian Covenant Church.