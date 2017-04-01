Children’s program at library

Parents, grandparents, or guardians of pre-k through second grade children came to enjoy Mrs. Susan entertain the little ones with the story of the VERY Hungry Caterpillar and then make cute little caterpillar hats.

Meanwhile, a light brunch was provided to the parents, grandparents, or guardians as they learned strategies to improve their child’s literacy skills through books.

Each family in attendance received a free book to take home. Books are provided by FDLRS/PAEC Parent Services; check out the website for more resources at: www.paec.org.