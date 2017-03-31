Waller obit

Howard Burl Waller, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, March 30, 2017, surrounded by his wife and family. He died of natural causes in his home, which he built in 1958 and lived in with his wife for 59 years.

Burl was born on February 4, 1937 in his childhood home in the Bonnet Pond community, to J.B. and Juanita Waller. He graduated from Vernon High School in 1954, and studied at Chipola Jr. College.

He married the love of his life, Marjorie Givens Waller, on June 30, 1957. He spent his entire 30 year career at Southern Bell/AT&T, retiring in 1987 as a second level supervisor. After he retired, he helped create the Telephone Communication program at Chipola College, where he taught for a number of years. He later enjoyed starting a business, TW Dirt Works, with his friend Jimmy Trawick.

Burl’s heart was always in farming and anything outdoors, including hunting, fishing, gardening, and sports. He played on several community and church softball teams and served as a volunteer Little League Coach. He was an active member of FBC Chipley. He was ordained as a deacon in 1986, and once served as deacon chairman. He also taught men’s Sunday School classes for 50 years.

Burl is survived by his wife, Margie; three daughters – Dena Waller Forbus (Loren), Julia Waller Boyd (Charles “Poker”) and Jody Waller Walls; five grandchildren – Jay Tyler Boyd (Lauren), Jarred Wyatt Boyd (Megan), Leah Forbus McCall (Michael), LA Forbus Ford (Christopher), and Marrah Bryn Walls; three great grandchildren – Brayden Tyler Boyd, Isabella Grace Boyd, and Judson Waller Boyd, and, coming soon, Audrey Dean Boyd; one sister, Clara Waller Baxley, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. He is predeceased by his father J.B. Waller and his mother Juanita Roberts Waller.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 31st from 4-6pm at First Baptist Church, Chipley. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 1st at 2pm at First Baptist Church, Chipley, followed by a graveside service at Bonnet Pond Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church (Chipley) Building Fund, Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, Covenant Care Hospice or The Lupus Foundation.

