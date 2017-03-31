Wallace obit

Mr. Daniel Murdock Wallace, age 74, of Youngstown, Florida passed away March 29, 2017 at his home.

He was born February 21, 1943 in Lake City, Florida.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Wallace; his parents, Ithma and Annie Lee Holder Worthington; one brother, Geryl Worthington; two sisters, Lorene Haney and Lois Dykes.

Daniel is survived by the mother of his children, Sara Wallace of Panama City, FL; three children, Kim Smith, Greg Wallace and wife Donna and Gary Wallace all of Panama City, FL; four grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Logan Wallace, Jacqulyn Wallace, Shawn Wallace all of Panama City, FL; two great-grandchildren, Zaiden Wallace and Alyssa Julius; one brother, Johnny Worthington of Vernon, FL; one sister, Georgeann Burlison and husband David of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Alan English officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.