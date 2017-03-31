Friends to meet April 6

Friends of the Washington County Library welcome all friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, April 6, 12-1:00 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

Program Chairman’s Message: Our program for April will be Kristi Hinson and members of her CHS choral group. They will entertain us with their singing and share about their recent trip to New York City and performing at Carnegie Hall. Invite a friend and let us support another evidence of the outstanding performing arts programs in our school district.

Chipley High School is also preparing for their annual spring production, Footloose the Musical. The vocal and theatre students have been working incredibly hard to put together a performance that our community will love! This May, come to see a story that you already know and love, as well as a night filled with music, laughter, and best of all, dancing. Shows will be May 2nd & 4th, at 7:00 PM. Admission will be $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students. Tickets will be sold at the door as well as in the Chipley High School front office one week prior to opening night.

Our 2017 Game Night was, once again, very successful. Thank you to Sara Franklin for organizing the event and taking care of the details; thank you to Merle Jones for printing the tickets and fliers; thank you to all Friends who sold tickets and prepared food.

Several Friends attended the County Commissioners’ meeting last Thursday, March 23. We spoke concerning Renae’s request to close the Sunny Hills branch due to low patronage. Additionally, several Sunny Hills residents spoke requesting that the Commissioners keep the branch open. After discussion, the Commissioners voted to keep the branch open, but they will improve the security of the building by installing a security system, improving the outdoor lighting, and providing a county employee to canvass the building before the librarian enters. Also, a gentleman from Sunny Hills reported that he had already begun contacting other residents to increase patronage and support for the library. He believes that the community can provide volunteers to assist the librarian. The Commissioners also directed the county manager and attorney to develop a volunteer policy. Basically, I believe that the meeting was very fruitful for the Washington County Library System.

The Board will meet Thursday, March 30, 2017, at 4:00 pm at the Chipley Library. Members are encouraged to call in lunch orders by Monday, April 3.

I hope to see each of you at our next meeting which will be Thursday, April 6 at noon in the Wesley Building at the Methodist Church.

