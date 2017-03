On March 27, the Chipley Police Officers received a call of a possible child molestation. After an investigation on this complaint the Chipley Police Department with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s office arrested Chad Eugene Fletcher on March 30. Fletcher was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascv Behavior Molest victim less than 12 years.

