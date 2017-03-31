CHS baseball

Chipley Tigers Grab Lead In Fifth Inning For Victory Over Walton

Chipley Tigers took the lead late in the game in a 3-2 victory over Walton on Thursday. The game was tied at one with Chipley batting in the bottom of the fifth when there was an error, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Grant Rowell struck out six, while #10 sat down four.

After Walton scored one run in the top of the sixth, Chipley answered with one of their own. Chipley then answered when Gauge Carter singled off of #10, driving in one run.

In the bottom of the second inning, Chipley tied things up at one. Tripp Hodges drove in one when he singled in the second inning.

Rowell earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He went seven innings, surrendering two runs, seven hits, and striking out six.

Carter and Hodges each drove in one run to lead Chipley Tigers. Chipley Tigers didn’t commit a single error in the field. Brayden Gainey had eight chances in the field at catcher, the most on the team.

Chipley hosts Baker Friday night — JV 4pm, Varsity 630pm.