Chipola College news

Chipola PBL Wins Big at State Conference

ORLANDO—Chipola Phi Beta Lambda brought home 16 Top-5 awards from the PBL State Leadership Conference in Orlando, March 16-19.

Some 400 students from 25 Florida colleges and universities competed in written, performance, and skills events. Thirteen Chipola students competed and won eight first place awards.

Winners include: Administrative Technology, Bethany Horton, Fifth; Computer Concepts, Chase Mason, First; Computer Concepts, Andrew Bizaillion, Fifth; Cyber Security, Bonnie NeSmith, Third; Cyber Security, Shareem Goodlet, Fourth; Information Management, Hayden White, Third; Justice Administration, Bonnie NeSmith, First; Personal Finance, Sarah Hall, Third; Programming Concepts, Bradach Carlson, Fourth; Project Management, Bradach Carlson, First; Client Service, Shareem Goodlet, Third; Financial Services, Sarah Hall, First; Help Desk, Hayden White, First; Job Interview, Kathryn Meadows, First; Network Design, Bradach Carlson and Chase Mason (team), First; Social Media Campaign, Bethany Horton and Melea Kirk (team), First.

Chipola students also won the Feed the Foundation contest with proceeds helping the state PBL fund. The Chipola Chapter also won Gold Membership Status for the 2017-18 year.

Faculty adviser Glenda Bethel says, “These students worked hard to prepare for this competition while they continued their school work and PBL community service projects. Our students have a solid reputation at these leadership events. They exemplify the proud Chipola spirit and our tradition of excellence. We appreciate the college’s support for providing a budget that allows our students to travel and the many college employees who work with, and support our students.”

Chapter activities include: Backpack for Kids; Partners for Pets; Habitat for Humanity; Popcorn Palace, Yankee Candle, Terri Lynn Food Products; Adopt-a-Senior for Christmas; BSU Halloween Carnival; TRiO/BSU/PBL After Party; Math Olympiad; Ushering at the Center for the Arts; FBLA Competition as well as Fall Festival and Homecoming.

Qualifying Chipola students will compete with 2,000 students from across the U.S. at the PBL National Conference in Anaheim, CA, in June.

CHIPOLA SPRING FROLICS IS THURSDAY, APRIL 6

MARIANNA—Chipola Spring Frolics is Thursday, April 6, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., at the Chipola Pool or Johnson Center in case of rain.

Students will be excused from classes to participate. SGA has great activities lined up and door prizes. Several university recruiters will be on hand.

There will be a relay competition to see which club rules the campus. SGA Spring Elections will be held at Spring Frolics, as well as voting for Distinguished Service Awards for a Faculty Member, Career/Other Employee and an Administrator.

For information, contact the Chipola Student Activities Office, K-105 or call 718-2308.

CHIPOLA COMMENCEMENT MAY 3 IN DOTHAN

MARIANNA—The Chipola College 2017 Commencement Ceremony is set for Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2016 to May of 2017 or during the Summer 2017 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege

Madeline Pumariega, Chancellor of the Florida College System (FCS), will deliver the Commencement Address. She became Chancellor in August of 2015. Pumariega most recently served as president of the statewide non-profit Take Stock in Children. Prior to joining Take Stock, she spent 20 years at Miami Dade College (MDC), serving as President of the Wolfson Campus. She is regarded for her work in developing innovative approaches to support academic progress and student success. She has been instrumental in supporting workforce programs by leveraging partnerships in the community, such as the Hospitality Institute at Miami-Dade which provides culinary certification while creating employment opportunities.

Pumariega is a member of Leadership Florida Class 33 and was a Kellogg Fellow for the League for Innovation’s Expanding Leadership Diversity in Community Colleges. Her volunteer activities include serving on the board of The Center for Postsecondary Success, City Year Miami, serving on the steering committee for The Miami Foundation, and membership in the International Women’s Forum.

Pumariega is an alumna of Miami Dade College, a doctoral candidate at Barry University and a graduate of St. Thomas University and The Florida Atlantic University College of Education.

For information, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA SCIENCE STUDENTS TOUR CAVERNS

Chipola College Environmental Science students recently toured the Bluff Trail of the Florida Caverns State Park with Billy Bailey, Park Services Specialist. Students experienced the native floral beauty and discussed the ecological, commercial, historical values and scientific names associated with vegetation. Bailey also introduced the Paleontology of the dire wolf, cave bear, Smilodon (saber-tooth cat), Glyptodon (giant armadillo), giant ground sloth, Pleistocene horse, llamas, and mastodon which once lived in the area, some of which hibernated in caves at the park.

CHIPOLA LEADS PANHANDLE CONFERENCE

MARIANNA— The top-ranked Chipola College Indians are 10-3 in Panhandle Conference play and 29-7 overall. Chipola sits atop the state poll, and is fourth in the national poll.

The Indians host Gulf Coast in a double-header, Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The games are billed as Little League Day with all little leaguers and their families invited to attend the games free of charge.

Chipola lost a March 24 double-header to Northwest, 11-10 and 10-6. The Indians beat Northwest 13-6 on March 23. Riley Cabral (7-0) earned the win for Chipola with 8 strikeouts in 5 innings. Jacob Silverstein and Max Guzman both homered for Chipola. Guzman was 4 for 5 on the day. Tekwaan Whyte was 2 for 3. Chipola beat Northwest 5-1 on March 21. Bowden Francis (7-1) was the winning pitcher for the Indians. He threw five strikeouts and gave up no earned runs in the complete game. Max Guzman was 3 for 4. Andrew Bechtold was 2 for 4 with a triple. Jacob Silverstein and Reynaldo Rivera were both 1 for 2.

The Indians swept Pensacola in a March 18 double-header. Chipola won the first game 6-4 behind the pitching of Ryan Shauger (4-1) with 5 strikeouts in 5innings. Bowden Francis earned the save. Jose Caballero and Trey Dawson both homered for Chipola. In game 2, Chipola won 5-4. Robbie Knox (3-0) earned the win in three innings of work. Jacob Silverstein was 1 for 2. Jose Caballero had a solo homerun.

Chipola blanked the Pirates 8-0 on March 14 behind the pitching of Bowden Francis (6-1). He earned the win with six strikeouts in six innings. Connor Hock finished the game in the seventh. Reynaldo Rivera had a homerun and four RBI. The Indians run-ruled the Pirates 10-0 on March 16 in five innings. Riley Cabral (6-0) picked up the win with four strikeouts in four innings. Rivera, Te’Kwaan Whyte and Jacob Silverstein each had 2 RBI for Chipola. The Indians finish the series with a double-header at Pensacola March 18.

Chipola swept Tallahassee in four games: March 7 (16-5); March 9 (9-1); March 11 game one (16-1) and game two (9-7). Chipola third baseman Andrew Bechtold was named Florida College System Player of the Week for his performance in the series. The sophomore from Chadds Ford, Pa., had a .688 average (11-for-16) with seven runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs in four games during the voting period. He homered in games two and three of the series and was 4-for-4 in game three.

The Panhandle Conference standings as of March 27 are: Chipola (10-2), Northwest (5-3), Tallahassee (5-7), Gulf Coast (3-5) and Pensacola (1-7).

For the latest news visit, www.chipolaathletics.com.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL PERFECT IN PANHANDLE CONFERENCE

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians softball team is 8-0 in Panhandle Conference play and 43-2 overall. Chipola hosts Gulf Coast in a double-header Saturday, April 1, at 1 and 3 p.m.

Chipola is first in the FCSAA State Poll and second in the NJCAA National Poll behind Butler.

The Lady Indians swept Pensacola in a March 25 double-header, 3-0 and 3-0. Morgan Goree was the winning pitcher in game one. Krystal Goodman earned the win in game two, 3-0. Jordenne Gaten was 1 for 2. Bobbie Morris was 1 for 2. Marta Gasparotto and Melanie Sheldon were both 1 for 1.

On March 21, the Lady Indians swept Abraham Baldwin, 11-1 and 7-0, in a double-header. In game one, Krystal Goodman earned the win. Kyaria Brown was 3 for 3 with a homerun. Barbara Woll was 2 for 3. In game two, Morgan Goree earned the win. Alexis Grampp was 2 for 3 with a homerun. Melany Sheldon was 2 for 2. Kyaria Brown was 3 for 3.

On March 18, Chipola beat Pensacola (9-1) and Tallahassee (6-1). Krystal Goodman earned the win. Jordenne Gaten, Ashley Morris and Alexis Grampp each had triples for Chipola.

Chipola trounced Tallahassee 15-3 in five innings and 8-0 in six on March 14. The Lady Indians continued their dominance with 3-2 and 7-0 wins over Northwest, March 16.

Barbara Woll was the NJCAA Region 8 Softball Player of the Week. The center-fielder from Brazil batted .643 (9-for-14) with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs and six stolen bases in six games during the voting period. She hit safely in five of the six games, all wins for Chipola, and also drew five walks during the week. She was 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in DH sweep vs. Tallahassee and homered in 7-0, game two win over nationally-ranked Northwest. She was 2-for-2, scored twice and doubled against both Pensacola State and Tallahassee.

Morgan Goree was named NJCAA Region 8 Pitcher of the Week. The freshman – RHP from Senoia, Ga, was 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances during the voting period. She threw three complete-game victories, including a six-inning no-hitter vs. Tallahassee and a three-hit shutout vs. nationally-ranked Northwest Florida State. For the week, she totaled 20 innings in the circle and allowed nine hits, one unearned run and five walks while striking out 16.

LADY INDIANS FALL IN NATIONAL TOURNEY

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians’ (28-5) season ended with a 65-60 loss to Trinity Valley in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. Danielle Garven was named to the All-Tournament Team. She led Chipola with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Raven Baker-Northcross scored 12. Chipola led 32-31 at the half. Free throws made the difference in the game with Trinity connecting on 22 of 25 free throws compared to Chipola at 7 for 11.

Chipola earned one of 8 at-large bids in the 24-team tournament which was played March 20-25. Chipola earned the #3 overall seed and beat Walters State 70-61 in the first round of the tournament on March 22. Sydnee McDonald led Chipola with 22 points. Tiaera Phillips had 16 with 8 rebounds. Raven Baker-Northcross scored 11. Danielle Garven added 10. Gulf Coast captured the NJCAA Championship for a second straight year.

Chipola finished second in FCSAA State Tournament, March 11, in Ocala, losing to Gulf Coast 80-72 in the Championship game. Chipola was led by McDonald with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Barbara Johnson had 14. Baker-Northcross and Phillips each had 12. The Lady Indians led 36-34 at the half, but free throws turned out to be an important difference as Chipola was 11 for 17 from the line compared to Gulf Coast at 20 of 24.

Three Lady Indians were named to the State All-Tournament team—Danielle Garven, Raven Baker-Northcross and Barbara Johnson. Garven also was named to the All-State team.

The Lady Indians advanced to the state title game with a 67-47 win over Santa Fe in the semi-finals on March 10.

Chipola finished as the runner-up in the Panhandle Conference behind champion Gulf Coast. The final Conference records were: Gulf Coast (10-2), Chipola (9-3), Tallahassee is (7-5), Pensacola (3-9) and Northwest (1-11).

Head Coach Greg Franklin led the Lady Indians to a National Championship in 2015, and was named NJCAA, FCSAA, and Panhandle Coach of the Year. The 2014-15 Lady Indians (34-1) captured the college’s first ever national title with a 54-46 win over previously unbeaten Hutchinson (36-1).