Baggs obit

Mr. Emory Valborn Baggs, age 81, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 29, 2017.

He was born January 29, 1936 in Long County Georgia to the late Ralph and Cleo Davis Baggs.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Baggs was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion Baggs and Stanford Baggs; one great-granddaughter, Macy.

Emory is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carol Johnson Baggs of Bonifay, FL; five children, Michael Baggs and Rita of Moultrie, GA, Kenneth Baggs and Warren Williams of Atlanta, GA, Measha Hendrix of Bonifay, FL, Owen Hendrix and Tasha of Bonifay, FL, Michael Williamson of Greenville, AL; ten grandchildren, Nikki, Jason, Josh, Daniel, Keidra, Daryian, Devonta, Clay, Luke, and Heather; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lawton Baggs of Jasper, GA and Gerald Baggs of Griffin, GA; four sisters, Joyce Waters and Denver of Brunswick, GA, Melba Walters of Ringgold, GA, Glenda Baggs of Blackshear, GA and Barbara Maples and Doug of Cedar Key, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, April 1, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Esto Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Peel Funeral Home.