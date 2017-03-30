House-passed Bill prohibits new EPA regs unless based on public evidence

WASHINGTON, DC – Wednesday, Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) applauded the passage of H.R. 1430, the Honest and Open New EPA Science Treatment Act of 2017 (HONEST Act), which requires the EPA to base its rulemakings on evidence that is available to the public and scientific community. Dr. Dunn cosponsored the legislation, which passed the House 228 to 194.

“As a surgeon, the decisions I’ve made in the operating room have been based on sound, transparent science. The same cannot be said of EPA’s job-killing regulations,” Dr. Dunn said. “The days of the EPA withholding scientific data from researchers and the public are over. Under this bill, the EPA will have to publicly disclose the data upon which it bases its regulations.”

This legislation has been supported by scientists across the country, as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Farm Bureau Federation, and the National Association of Manufacturers.

“Good science is open science. Greater transparency will bring confidence to the regulatory process and rein-in federal overreach,” added Dr. Dunn.