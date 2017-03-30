Car burglary warning

The Chipley Police Department is currently working two (2) car burglaries that occurred on 03/29/2017 on the south side of Chipley in the area of Harrell Square. Circumstances surrounding these burglaries are not similar in nature as one burglary was the result of a vehicle being unlocked and the second the result of a window being broken and items removed. Investigators are actively working the case to resolve these crimes as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Chief Thompson would like to remind everyone to secure your vehicle and place valuable items out of sight when a vehicle is left unattended. If anyone has any information in relation to these crimes or other crimes or concerns they are encouraged to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS.