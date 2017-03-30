BCF blood drive a lifesaving success

Twice a year, faculty, staff and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville board Oneblood’s “Big Red Bus” to participate in giving blood that may help save a life. This semester, the campus wide blood drive was held in March and many members of the BCF family were able to take part in the life saving event.

According to blood bank representatives, a total of 24 units of blood was collected over the two-day campus event. Altogether, the 24 units will combine to account for approximately 72 blood products which will be available for transfusion to sick or severely injured hospital patients. Officials with the blood bank stated that the blood donated from the students, faculty, and staff at The Baptist College of Florida would likely be transfused into patients within 48 to 72 hours after being donated.

The blood drive is one example of how the BCF family seeks to serve and respond not only to the spiritual needs of the community, but also the physical needs. The “Big Red Bus” will be back on the BCF campus on Monday, August 28, 2017, and Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Participation is open to the public for individuals able to contribute.

For more information about upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

Pictured below, BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis and Freshman Aaron Fugate donated blood during the March blood drive.