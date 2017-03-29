Wright obit

Rebecca Wright, age 69 of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Rebecca was born on May 25, 1947 in Jackson County, Florida to Pruitt and Eunice (Smith) Toole. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, she worked in the Lunchroom for Cottondale Elementary School and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Kynesville. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Pruitt and Eunice Toole; brother: Jack Toole.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jerome Wright of Marianna, Florida; son: Treaver Wright and wife Nicole of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two daughters: Buffie Chambliss and husband Keith of Greenwood, Florida, Robin Mercer and husband Andy of Marianna, Florida; four brothers: Eugene Toole and wife Doris of Graceville, Florida, Ralph Toole and wife Freda of Chipley, Florida, Pat Toole and wife Nancy of Greenville, South Carolina, Bennie Toole and wife Barbara of Bonifay, Florida; sister: Peggy Stillwell and husband Bob of Tallahassee, Florida; sister-in-law: Sandra Campbell and husband Jerry of Cottondale, Florida; six grandchildren: Kristen Chambliss, Kaylin Wright, Tyler Chambliss, Andrew Mercer, Evan Mercer, Lelia Mercer; host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, March 31, 2017 at New Salem Baptist Church in Kynesville, Florida with Rev. Joey Woodruff and Rev. Henry Fullington officiating. Interment will follow in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at New Salem Baptist Church in Kynesville, Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Covenant Hospice of Marianna, 4215 Kelson Avenue E, Marianna, Florida 32446.