WCCS participates in Math Olympics

Math Teams from Washington County Christian School participated in the ACSI Math Olympics on Saturday, March 25th, at Rocky Bayou Christian School in Niceville, Florida. The teams from WCCS competed against teams from Rocky Bayou Christian School (Niceville, FL), Rocky Bayou Christian School – Destin Campus, Aletheia Christian School (Pensacola, FL) and Jubilee Christian School (Pensacola, FL). The ACSI Math Olympics is a student activity for 3rd through 8th grades that enhances learning beyond the classroom and challenges students toward God-honoring applications of their academic abilities. The students who participated won competitions at their schools for a place on the teams. The students on the teams took away 3 Top Honor, 5 First Place, 4 Second Place, 1 Third Place, 2 Fourth Place, and 4 Fifth Place Awards.

Participating in this event were, above from left: First Row: Zach Halderson, Kyndle Finch, Julia Mitchell, Maddie Barber, Jilian Pedraja, Evan Tinsley and Douglas Wolter; Second Row: Samantha Swearingen, Karrington Jackson, Peyton Whittal, Italy Laurel, Natalie Adams, Joanna Kent and Hayden Bennett; Third Row: Breannah Guynn, Raegan Corbin, Sarah Bush, Kaitlin Thompson, Isabella Thornton and Lana Otto.