Tidwell obit

Darlene Wilson Tidwell, 55, of Bascom died Saturday, March 25, 2017 at her home.

Darlene was born September 14, 1961 to the late James and Alcie Wilson of Malone, FL. Darlene loved children. She devoted her life to taking care of numerous children both in her home as well as in local daycares until she retired in 2009. Darlene was considered the “caretaker” of the family and made sure every day to let her family know how important they were to her. She loved her husband, son, grandchildren, family, dog Saddie as well as her cats Toby and Fiona. She was a devoted member of the Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Curtis and Alcie Brown Wilson; niece, Crystal Wilson and brother, Don Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Tidwell; children, Jennifer Rozanski and husband, Joseph of Tallahassee, Sylvia Talevich and husband, Stephen of Tallahassee and Adam Tidwell and wife, Karlyn of Greenwood; grandchildren, Emily Burdick, Kaylee Tidwell, Raigen Jeter, Samuel Talevich, Olivia Talevich, Presley Johnson and Ryleigh Haveard; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Judah Hooks; siblings, Dora Brannon and husband, Frank of Cottondale, Carey Wilson and wife, Pattie of Malone, and Bryan Wilson and wife, Sherry of Marianna; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church with Rev. Wayne Fussell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.