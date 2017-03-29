Strickland obit

Larry Eugene Strickland, 69, of Two Egg, died Sunday, March 26, 2017 at his residence.

Larry was a native of Quincy but resided most of his life in Liberty County. He served three years in the U.S. Army, with two active tours of duty in Vietnam and Germany. Larry later returned to Bristol where he owned and operated Strickland Auto Repair for more than 30 years. He then moved to Marianna and worked for Bob Pforte Motors and J.D. Swearingen Equipment Company before retiring. Larry was a member of Welcome Assembly of God Church.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Powell Strickland; children, Marla Courtney and husband, Luke of Pensacola, Phil Winget and wife, Crystal of Bascom, Jonathan Strickland and wife, Kim of Marianna, Bradley Winget of Anchorage, AK, Jason Strickland and wife, Dani of Lynn Haven; one brother, Roy Strickland and wife, Rosetta of Bristol; two sisters, Regina Smith of Bristol, Sue Williams and husband, Ronald of Quincy; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Welcome Assembly of God Church with Rev. Clinton Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors provided by Sneads Post 241, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Assembly of God Church, 6784 Messer Rd. Grand Ridge, FL 32442.