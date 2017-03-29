Chipley man arrested on grand theft auto and drug charges

On March 26, while on routine patrol on State Road 79 and Veteran Road, an FHP trooper observed a seatbelt violation and initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Mazda. The driver was identified as Jeffrey Trey Paridon, 31 years of age of Chipley.

During the course of the traffic stop it was found that Paridon’s license was suspended and the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Bonifay. The investigating trooper called Bonifay Police Department for assistance and a search of the vehicle found what is believed to be cocaine.

Paridon was subsequently arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail for booking for the following charges:

Driving on a suspended license (misdemeanor)

Drug possession charges (felony)

Grand theft auto (felony)

Seat belt citation

The Florida Highway Patrol will always remain dedicated to making our community safer by taking dangerous drugs off Florida’s roadways.