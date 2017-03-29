BCF to host West Florida Evangelism Conference

As a cooperating ministry of The Florida Baptist Convention, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host the West Florida Evangelism Conference on April 10. The conference will be held in the historic R.G. Lee Chapel from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The theme for the West Florida Evangelism Conference is “Partnering to Reach the Lost” and will feature two prominent guest preachers, Senior Pastor of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida, Ted Traylor, and the Executive Director-Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention Tommy Green. In between the sessions, a free steak dinner will be provided for those who register for the meal.

The conference is free and open to pastors, ministers, church leaders, and individuals interested in reaching the lost. Reservation are required for the meal and must be made through Mrs. Laura Sowell at 800.328.2660 ext. 446 or email: ltsowell@baptistcollege.edu.