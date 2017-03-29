Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida Hosts 5th Annual Children’s Art Festival

The 5th Annual ArtKidDoo will be held on Saturday, April 8, in Shivers Park in Chipley, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. ArtKidDoo is a collaborative effort between the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, the Washington County Arts Council, childcare providers and local businesses to encourage awareness for the arts in young children.

The community will come together for this free, 1-day event to offer hands-on arts and crafts as well as performance art by local artists, musicians, and vocalists. There will be opportunities for children to paint, color, dance, mold clay, as well as create jewelry and musical instruments. Some of this year’s performance highlights include cultural dances, martial arts demonstrations, and a visit from a puppeteer. “Sleeping Beauty” will be performed by the Stevens Puppets in an engaging 45-minute performance with traditional old-world style costumes and music from Tchaikovsky. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be prepared by Community South Credit Union.

There are still a few vendor booth spots available, so all businesses, civic organizations, non-profit and faith-based organizations are welcome to join. The cost is free for vendors. The Early Learning Coalition asks that all vendors provide a hands-on art activity in which children and families can participate. Nearly 800 people attended ArtKidDoo last spring, and due to the incredible interest already this year, we anticipate a considerable community turnout.

Name of Program: Stevens Puppets

Program Title: The Sleeping Beauty

Background: ENCHANTING! OUTSTANDING! HILARIOUS! EXCEPTIONAL! FANTASTIC!

These are but a few of the wonderful things teachers, librarians, and PTO chairpersons are using to describe the incomparable Stevens Puppets! Setting the bar for puppetry arts not only regionally but nationally, the critically acclaimed Stevens Puppets have truly become a NATIONAL TREASURE! Celebrating over 80 years of producing unforgettable and one of a kind marionette productions for children of all ages. These marionettes were authentically created in the traditional old world style, specializing in classic children’s literature, and classic fairy tales. All of the programs are intended for all age levels. All of the stories are educational and have a moral or life skill woven cleverly and discretely throughout.

Description of Program: The Sleeping Beauty– Hand carved, beautifully costumed marionettes enact the play with the help of skilled manipulators. Especially painted scenes, and furnishings in correct proportion create the magic effect that causes you to say of the marionettes, “They are so lifelike.” Accented by Tchaikovsky’s music, the dramatic and humorous script by Peabody Award winner Martin Stevens, and the gorgeous costumes by the internationally acclaimed Marge, make this familiar tale live again, delightfully.

Length of Program: 30-40 Minutes (with a 5 minute demonstration after the show.)