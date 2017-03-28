Top Nocks 4-H Club state results

Top Nocks 4-H Club brought home several state titles at the recent state 4-H archery match held at the Easton Newberry Archery Center in Newberry, FL. Part of the Washington County 4-H program, Top Nocks 4-H Club practices the sports of archery during the year before advancing to state competition.
Results from the match included:
Junior Individual Rankings:
Caleb Williams – 7th overall
Jacob Pettis – 8th overall
Senior Individual Rankings:
Dylan Rudd – 8th overall
Team Rankings:
2nd Place Senior Team – JC Fears, Josh Rogers, Dylan Rudd
3rd Place Junior Team – Sam Adams, Jackson Fears, Jacob Pettis, Caleb Williams
The club is led by dedicated volunteer instructors Sam Rudd and Greg Mayo. If you’re interested in knowing more about Top Nocks 4-H Club, find them on Facebook or visit the website at washington.ifas.ufl.edu.