Top Nocks 4-H Club state results

Top Nocks 4-H Club brought home several state titles at the recent state 4-H archery match held at the Easton Newberry Archery Center in Newberry, FL. Part of the Washington County 4-H program, Top Nocks 4-H Club practices the sports of archery during the year before advancing to state competition.

Results from the match included:

Junior Individual Rankings:

Caleb Williams – 7th overall

Jacob Pettis – 8th overall

Senior Individual Rankings:

Dylan Rudd – 8th overall

Team Rankings:

2nd Place Senior Team – JC Fears, Josh Rogers, Dylan Rudd

3rd Place Junior Team – Sam Adams, Jackson Fears, Jacob Pettis, Caleb Williams

The club is led by dedicated volunteer instructors Sam Rudd and Greg Mayo. If you’re interested in knowing more about Top Nocks 4-H Club, find them on Facebook or visit the website at washington.ifas.ufl.edu.