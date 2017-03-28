RVICS serving Christ by serving BCF

For many years, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has been extremely blessed through mission volunteers and church groups that provide labor and assistance on the campus. This spring, the Roving Volunteers in Christ’s Service (RVICS) have truly fulfilled their mission title as Christian servants by sacrificially working and offering a helping hand on the BCF campus.

RVICS are retired Christian men and women who travel and live in recreational vehicles (RVs) and campers in order to serve Christ through an organized work/helping hands ministry. This ministry includes maintenance, restoration, painting, and even small construction projects. Each project spans approximately three to four weeks as the RVICS serve at Christian colleges, schools, camps and conference centers. All the RVICS ask in return for their service is a place to park their RVs and someone to lead a weekly Bible study. The current team of RVICS working at BCF include five couples from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Texas. They have worked long hours Monday through Thursday over the past few weeks remodeling, plumbing, painting, updating electrical outlets and installing new flooring on the recently purchased house located on 12th avenue.

“We are basically full-time missionaries,” stated RVICS team leader Al Allison. “The blessings we get from the work we do, far outweighs the sacrifices.” In addition to the work, the RVICS also spend time in fellowship with one another and the host organization. “During the week we have social time, we tour, play games, and have Bible study,” Allison continued. “We are working, playing, and praying together.” Several BCF students are helping to lead Bible studies for the RVICS team while they are working on the college campus.

Many of the RVICS team members commit to as many as 8 or 9 projects throughout the year. Their incredible service and hard work not only helped BCF, but many other locations as the RVICS volunteer their time, talent, skills and service.

