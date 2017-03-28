Robinson obit

Mark Alan Robinson, 52, of Marianna died Monday, March 13, 2017 at his home.

Born in Tacoma, WA, he grew up in Watertown, WI. Mark Had resided in Marianna for a number of years. He was veteran of the US Army having served in Honduras, Alabama, Germany and Georgia. He was discharged honorably in 1990 and began a long career in transportation.

He is preceded in death by his father Jean Louis Robinson.

He is survived by a daughter, Jordan Elizabeth Robinson, granddaughter, Cahlen Mobley and son, Zachary Alan Robinson, his mother, Jalane Robinson, two sisters, Debbie Green, and Diane Holst, three brothers, Jim Robinson, Dave Robinson, and John Robinson, nephew, Andrew Green, nieces Amanda Holst, Jaleanna and Brianna Robinson, great nephew, Cayson and beloved dog, Snickers.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2 PM at James and Sikes Funeral Home, Maddox Chapel with Ed Rollins officiating.

Memorization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.