Chipley baseball

Five RBI Day For Grant Rowell Leads Chipley Tigers Past Graceville

Five runs batted in from Grant Rowell helped lead Chipley Tigers past Graceville 14-1 on Monday. Rowell drove in runs on a grand slam in the third and a double in the fourth.

Chipley scored seven runs in the third inning. Chipley scored on a double by Brian Williams, a walk by Tripp Hodges, and a grand slam by Grant Rowell.

Hodges earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He went four innings, surrendering zero runs, zero hits, striking out six, and walking one.

Home runs for Chipley came when Rowell homered in the third inning and Joey Jordan homered in the fifth inning.

Chipley collected 11 hits. Hodges, Cordell Carley, Joe Kuechler, and Rowell each collected multiple hits for Chipley.

Chipley returns home Thursday vs Walton Braves at 6 p.m.