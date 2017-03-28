BCF to present “The Lion and The Lamb”

In celebration of the Easter season, The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will present the musical, “The Lion and The Lamb” on Thursday, April 6, at 7:00 p.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel. The performance will feature the combined musical talent of the entire BCF College Choir and Orchestra.

“The Lion and The Lamb” is an original script, telling the redemptive story of Easter through the eyes of Barabbas, a Jewish revolutionary imprisoned for rebellion and murder. Facing almost certain torture and execution, Barabbas suddenly finds himself a free man, having won the favor of the people over a teacher named Jesus. Barabbas struggles with the question of who is the real Lion – himself as a militant revolutionary, or this man Jesus, who is willing to endure horrific suffering for his cause. The music, presented by the combined BCF College Choir and Orchestra, will feature arrangements by Bradley Knight, Cliff Duren, Heather Sorenson, Jay Rouse, Camp Kirkland, and Steve Mauldin. “The Lion and The Lamb” will also feature songs made popular by recording artists Kari Jobe and Big Daddy Weave.

Each year, the Easter production is a magnificent reminder of the sacrifice of the Savior highlighting the purpose of the Easter season. Admission is free and open to the public! For more information about upcoming musical performances or to learn about the degrees and programs offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.