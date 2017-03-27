Vachon obit

Vianney Joseph Vachon, age 71 of Chipley, passed from this life on March 26, 2017 at his residence.

Vianney was born in Saint-Jean-Vianney, Quebec, Canada on December 21, 1945 to Gerard Vachon and Marie-Jeanne Jacques. He worked in the Drywall industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Gerard and Marie-Jeanne Vachon.

He is survived by his son: Joseph Violette of Broward County, Florida; four daughters: Susan Violette of Indiana, Bettie Carlucci of Broward County, Florida, Michelle Violette of Broward County, Florida, Tammie Vranich of Chipley, Florida; sister: Carol Vachon of Canada.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.