Two arrested on drug charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two more suspects on drug related charges and felony warrants over the weekend.

On March 24, 2017, at approximately 4:49pm, deputies of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shed on Twin Pond Road after receiving information that two suspects, with felony warrants, were residing at the location.

Kayla Leann Wasson, 30 years old, of Chipley, and Marcus Harrison, 20 years old, of Chipley, were both located on the property and taken into custody on felony warrants. During the arrest it was discovered that Harrison had a baggy of methamphetamine on his person. Wasson, after denying the possession of anything illegal multiple times, attempted to enter the Washington County Jail with marijuana on her person.

Harrison was booked into the Washington County Jail on a felony warrant out of Holmes County for grand theft auto and on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Wasson was also booked into the Washington County Jail on two outstanding state probation warrants, out of Holmes and Washington counties, as well as the charge of introduction of contraband.

Sheriff Crews requests that if you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.