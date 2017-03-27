Sure Shots 4-H Club state results

Sure Shots 4-H Club brought home several state titles at the recent state 4-H shotgun match held at the Imperial Polk Gun Club in Winter Haven. Part of the Washington County 4-H program, Sure Shots 4-H Club practices the sports of trap and skeet during the year before advancing to state competition.

Results from the match included:

Intermediate Individual Rankings:

Cole Dillard – 3rd overall

Landen Pettis & Gavin Kindig – 10th overall tie

Senior Individual Rankings:

James Clark – 1st overall

Connor Barrett – 6th overall

Dawson Davis – 7th overall

Team Rankings:

2nd Place Senior Team – Connor Barrett, James Clark, Dylan Rudd & Dylan (DC) Williams

2nd Place Intermediate Team – Cole Dillard, Drew Fleener, Gavin Kindig

3rd Place Intermediate Team – Davis Corbin, Konnor Odom, Landen Pettis

Sure Shots 4-H Club includes Senior members: Connor Barrett, James Clark, Dylan Rudd, DC Williams, Josh Bissonnette, Dawson Davis, Ridge Faison & JC Fears & Intermediate members Cole Dillard, Drew Fleener, Gavin Kindig, Davis Corbin, Konnor Odom & Landen Pettis. The club is led by a dedicated group of volunteer instructors including Gary Clark, Nick Dillard, Andy Fleener and Sam Rudd. Sure Shots 4-H Club will hold a club match in April. If you’re interested in knowing more about Sure Shots 4-H Club, find us on Facebook or visit our website at washington.ifas.ufl.edu.