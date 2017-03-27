Returning Woman’s Scholarship

Are you a woman 21 years or older who would like to return to school to start or finish a degree in one of the surrounding colleges or technical schools? If you have been out of school for 3 years or more and if you live in Washington County, you are eligible to apply for this Scholarship. Just fill out the application by the deadline of Friday, April 21, 2017.

The Chipley Woman’s Club is sponsoring this scholarship which will provide up to $1000 to the school of your choice.

Applications are available at the Washington County Library in Chipley or call (850) 260-5896.