Matthews obit

Mrs. Mattie Ruth Matthews, age 92, passed away March 24, 2017 at The Palms of Longwood Assisted Living in Longwood, Florida.

She was born September 1, 1924 in Holmes County Florida to the late Audley and Oma Coker Richardson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Matthews was preceded in death by her husband, Eglon Matthews and a brother and sister-in-law, Hurston and Helen Richardson.

Mrs. Mattie was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Bonifay, FL where she got the nickname “Prayer Warrior” from Jeep Sullivan. She loved Holmes County, where she grew up and lived her entire life.

Mrs. Matthews is survived by two sons, Kennie Matthews of Houston, TX and Elvin Matthews and wife Lydia of Lake Mary, FL; one granddaughter, Lydel Matthews of Jacksonville, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeep Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to VITAS Healthcare Team 204, 2201 Lucien Way, Maitland, FL 32751.