Adams obit

N. Grace Lee Adams, a resident of Chipley, FL went to be with her heavenly Father Saturday afternoon, March 25, 2017 at Bay Medical Center’s Covenant Hospice Unit in Panama City, FL. She was 95 years old.

Ms. Adams, daughter of the late Henry Bascom and Eliza Louvenia Lee, was a native of Hartford, AL. She was born on January 28, 1922, the youngest of 7 children. She moved to Chipley in 1955 where she remained until her death. She was a homemaker and a sales clerk before retiring. She was an active and devout member of the First United Methodist Church in Chipley. She truly exemplified the words of Steve Green’s song “Find Us Faithful” in the following lyrics: “Let us leave to those behind us the heritage of faithfulness passed on through Godly lives”.

Survivors include the following: 3 daughters: Paula Adams Storey (Ron), Dothan, AL; Deborah Adams Hammond (Harry), Panama City, FL; Cynthia Adams Mobley (Tom), Warner Robins, GA; 8 grandchildren: Melissa Storey Gowan (Matt), Matt Storey, Jonathan Hammond (Jennifer), Jessica Hammond Sovel (James), Jameson Hammond, Patrick Mobley, Sarah Mobley and Chance Matthews, 4 great grandchildren: Reese Gowan, Truitt Gowan, Gracelyn Sovel, Camden Sovel and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Grace’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Chipley, FL with Dr. Trish Bruner and Pastor David Temples officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the beginning of the service. Burial will follow the funeral at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley. The pallbearers will be her grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be the Goodwill Sunday School Class.

Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the FUMC Men’s Helping Hands Ministry at 1285 Jackson Ave., Chipley, FL 32428. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends can sign the online registry at www.brownfh.net.