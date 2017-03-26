Vernon man arrested after stabbing incident

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Vernon man after stabbing incident.

On March 24, 2017, at approximately 8:41pm deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence south of the New Hope area in reference to a physical altercation. Prior to arriving on scene at 5205 Charlie Brown Road, the WCSO Communication Center was advised that the subject had been stabbed or cut during the altercation and the victim was being transported by personal vehicle to meet with Washington County EMS. The victim, 35 year old Gerrantay Tyquil Pearson, was found to have received a very serious laceration on or about the left side of the body and was immediately transported by Washington County EMS to a Bay County hospital for treatment. Pearson, who has listed his address as Charlie Brown Road is expected to survive at this time.

The suspect, Ellis Ramon Brown, 40 years of age, is believed to be the victim’s brother-in-law and has also listed his address as Charlie Brown Road. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brown on the charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Brown was booked into the Washington County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

