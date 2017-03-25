Vernon Band Bingo Night will be held in the Vernon High School cafeteria on Saturday, April 29. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:15.
Bonus Surprise Prizes
Advance purchase
$10 for adult – $15 at door
$5 for children 9 and under – $10 at door
10 total games – 9 regular, 1 coverall
Multiple packets can be purchased
(All new prizes donated)
***Purchase from students, parents, band boosters or Mr. Harcus
Donations welcomed
All proceeds go directly to help band students.
Food will be for sale:
Chicken salad, tuna salad, hot dogs/chili dogs and bbq combo’s
$5 includes chips and tea, water or lemonade
Also nachos, baked goods, sodas, chips
NO OUTSIDE FOOD