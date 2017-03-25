Stephens advances to state

Dameion Stephens will advance to the FHSAA State Finals for weightlifting after becoming both the district and regional champion for the 183-lb class. Stephens will go into the state championship undefeated and hopes to become Vernon’s 8th state champion.

Thursday, March 23, Vernon High School hosted the 1A Region 2 weightlifting championship. Participating schools included Blountstown, Graceville, MaClay, Liberty County, Holmes County, Sneads, Altha, Godby, Chipley, Wakulla, Florida High and Marianna. Only the top six lifters from the district championship meets were advanced to the regional championship. The regional champion from each weight class will automatically advance to state.

The 2017 weightlifting state championship will be held at DeLand High School on Saturday, April 8.