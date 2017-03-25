Margarette “Annette” Land, 80, of Greenwood, died Wednesday evening, March 22, 2017 at Jackson Hospital surrounded lovingly by her family and friends.

Mrs. Land was a lifelong resident of Jackson County, residing in Greenwood, Florida. After she and her husband of 50 years, retired from Sunland Training Center, they both enjoyed their time with a local bowling league, and raising many kittens, and fostering the care of many other pets.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jessie Land and her parents Sam and Juanita Nichols Dykes and a brother-in-law, Ingram Grice.

Survivors include her sister, Helen Dykes Grice; her niece, Brenda Grice Larrabee (Toby) and nephews, Craig Grice (Donna), Roger Grice (Jenny) and special family members Chris and Beka Roy. Also surviving her are many great nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Greenwood Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for all those involved with her care, especially the staff of Marianna Health and Rehabilitation as well as Jackson Hospital.