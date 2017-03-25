Kent receives music awards

Local Bluegrass artist Rick Kent has been awarded the 2017 North American Country Music Association’s music awards for International Male Vocalist and Instrumental Bluegrass Artist.

Kent, born and raised in Chipley, started playing guitar at the age of 6. He now plays the mandolin, fiddle and banjo. He has adapted a cross picking style similar to the style of mandolin master Jesse McReynolds to the 6 string guitar. He studied music and voice at Chipola College, and his vocal style has been compared to Bluegrass legends Bobby Osborne and Mac Wisman.

He started playing Bluegrass music in 1975, forming his own band Tri County Bluegrass in 1989. The band performed at festivals, shows and concerts all over the Southeast. In 1986 he played banjo in a performance of Huck Finn with the Young Actors Theatre in Tallahassee. From 1999-2002 he performed country music with several bands in clubs and concerts in the southeast. Since 2002, he has been performing as a single act playing Bluegrass music.