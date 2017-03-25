Jail and Bail fundraiser

Hosted by Chipley High School Relay For Life Team

The jail will be set up at Chipley High School (bread and water will be served) on April 28.

The money collected will be given to ACS Relay For Life

For $10.00 someone can be served a WARRANT, ARRESTED and given a BAIL amount to raise before released. Please let us know what you want your loved one (work partner, neighbor, or boss) to be arrested for so it can written on the Warrant.

Money and names need to be turned in to CHS, in care of Monica Rehberg/ Margaret Coleman. The arrests will be made on April 28th.