February unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in February 2017, unchanged from the January 217 rate, and unchanged from a year ago . There were 501,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,058,000. The U.S, unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in February 2017. Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,543,000 in February 217, a decrease of 5,000 jobs over the month. The state gained 248,000 jobs over the year, an increase of 3.0 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 5.2 percent in February 2017. This rate was 0.1 percentage point lower that the region’s year ago rate of 5.3 percent. Out of a labor force of 41,529 there were 2,174 unemployed residents in the region.

Feb-17 Jan-17 Feb-16

Calhoun 5.2 6.0 5.5

Holmes 5.5 6.2 5.2

Jackson 5.1 5.9 5.2

Liberty 5.2 6.0 5.0

Washington 5.3 6.1 5.4

Region 5.2 6.0 5.3

Information furnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity