Brown obit

Lydia Hogans Brown, 87 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in the Bay Medical Center Covenant Hospice Unit of Panama City, Florida.

Lydia was born on January 7, 1929 to the late Lexi Harmon and Westley Hogans in Chipley, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a member of the St. Joseph A.M.E. Church of Chipley, Florida where she served faithfully until her health decline.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son: John Henry Brown, Jr. of Vero Beach, Florida; daughter: Debbie Brown of Portland, Oregon; brother: Bobby Brown of Melbourne, Florida; sister: Vida Lee Brown of New York; along with a large host of grandchildren, great-grands, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 3 P.M. CST, Saturday, March 25, 2017 from the sanctuary of the St. Joseph A.M.E. Church of Chipley, Florida with Pastor, Rev. Linda Ellis and Rev. Larry Brown, officiating. Committal services will follow in the church cemetery with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing was held Friday, March 24, from 4-9 P.M in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley. The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to services on Saturday.