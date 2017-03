WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement today regarding Obamacare repeal:

“Obamacare will continue to harm Americans with higher costs, lost coverage, and fewer choices. That’s unacceptable. We were sent here with orders to end this law and replace it with a patient-centered approach that actually lowers the cost of care. Today’s events will not deter or discourage us from honoring the commitment we made to the voters that elected us.”