CHS baseball

The Chipley Tigers and the Vernon Yellow Jackets played a game of baseball on Thursday, with the Tigers eventually prevailing 12-2 after taking the lead for good in the second inning. The game was tied at two with Chipley batting in the bottom of the second when Joe Kuechler doubled driving in two runs.

Chipley took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. In the second Brian Williams singled driving in one run, and Dom Bouton singled driving in one run.

Grant Rowell earned the win for Chipley. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs, five hits, and striking out six.

Chipley Tigers collected 11 hits. Joe Kuechler and Williams each collected multiple hits for Chipley Tigers. Williams and Kuechler each collected two hits to lead Chipley Tigers.

Chipley hosts South Walton Friday night with JV at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6:30.